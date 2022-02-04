EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) are on the scene in downtown El Paso, fighting a large fire at the historic DeSoto Hotel.

EPFD officials say the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 p.m. The large, smoky blaze can be scene for miles. One of our KTSM producers in downtown El Paso says the fire “appears to be growing.”

There are no words of any injuries yet, emergency scanner traffic indicates that evacuation of nearby buildings are underway.

Photo by Paulina Spenscer – KTSM Producer

Ruben Espinoza – KTSM Photojournalist

Photo by Elvia Navarrete – KTSM Producer

