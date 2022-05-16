Video courtesy EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Crews had a busy Monday evening, battling a fire on the city’s Northwest side.

Shortly before 7 p.m., EPFD Crews were sent to a mobile home fire along the 6500 Block of Butterfield in Canutillo.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the smoky fire and no injuries were reported.

EPFD investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.











For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.