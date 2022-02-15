EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are at the scene of a fire near downtown El Paso.

The rising plume of black smoke could be seen for miles, with motorists on I-10 slowing to view the blaze.

EPFD crews arrived on the scene shortly after 8:15 Tuesday morning; officials tell KTSM it is a condition 2 fire at an abandoned building, along 1300 block of East Paisano.

Details are limited at the moment, but we do know the roof has partially collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

