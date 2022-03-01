El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Due to the increased development of areas around El Paso County and outside El Paso city limit, El Paso Electric (EPE) is installing new power lines that will need to cross I-10 between Eastlake and Horizon Boulevard Exits.

Due to the new lines, crews will need to close I-10 to complete the work.

Below is a graphic of the West-bound and East-bound closures to take place Wednesday, March 2, beginning at 9 PM and extending to 6 AM.

Electrical service in the area will not be interrupted, according to EPE officials.

Map courtesy EP Electric

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.