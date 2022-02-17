EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric crews worked overnight to place nearly 30 power lines after a ‘high wind event’ on Wednesday knocked them over and left nearly 1,000 customers without power in the Lower Valley.

Lines along Socorro Road in the Clint and San Elizario area snapped in half during Wednesday’s wind event.

KTSM crews observed El Paso Electric crews replacing the broken wooden poles with steel ones.

A nearby house had both a pole and power lines down on the roof on Wednesday, with El Paso Electric crews working to remove the mess on Thursday.

Alameda reopened to traffic on Thursday, however Socorro Road remained closed while crews worked.

According to the El Paso Electric power outage map, 43 customers in the area remained without power Thursday afternoon.

