EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Better Business Bureau Paso Del Norte (BBB) and El Paso Electric (EPE) announced a partnership ahead of the Federal Trade Commission’s 24th annual National Consumer Protection Week.

BBB Paso Del Norte works directly with businesses that serve consumers who call our region home, and BBB works to ensure that consumers trust these businesses and the services they provide. One of those companies that lights every home in our region is El Paso Electric, which is why it was natural to partner and share these important messages, especially in a time when scams are rampant. Marybeth Stevens, CEO/ President, BBB Paso Del Norte

As part of the new partnership, both BBB and EPE will share information with consumers across the region on how they can avoid scams, identity theft, and other important consumer protection issues.

There was a time when scams were seasonal showing spikes during popular holidays, or during tax season, but now they are year-round and continue to evolve in ways that are becoming harder to spot. Since every consumer depends on electricity, raising awareness on scams and sharing important information with our customers on how they can protect themselves is extremely important, so they do not fall victim to disconnection, money or identity theft. Cheryl Mele, El Paso Electric Vice President of Customer Care and Corporate Communications

BBB and EPE have taken to social media to share with the community ways to identify scams and consumer threats, tips on how to avoid them, and how and where to report them.

Featured on both BBB’s and EPE’s website is a video, in both English and Spanish, sharing with consumers information that is useful every day, in areas such as:

Phone or In-person, door-to-door scams

Phishing scams via email, online, and via text

Ways to monitor and verify information.

For more information on how to spot and avoid scams and to report a potential scam, visit www.epelectric.com/reportscams with EPE, or www.bbb.org/scamtracker with BBB Paso Del Norte.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.