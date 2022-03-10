EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Better Business Bureau Paso Del Norte (BBB) and El Paso Electric (EPE) announced a partnership ahead of the Federal Trade Commission’s 24th annual National Consumer Protection Week.
As part of the new partnership, both BBB and EPE will share information with consumers across the region on how they can avoid scams, identity theft, and other important consumer protection issues.
BBB and EPE have taken to social media to share with the community ways to identify scams and consumer threats, tips on how to avoid them, and how and where to report them.
Featured on both BBB’s and EPE’s website is a video, in both English and Spanish, sharing with consumers information that is useful every day, in areas such as:
- Phone or In-person, door-to-door scams
- Phishing scams via email, online, and via text
- Ways to monitor and verify information.
For more information on how to spot and avoid scams and to report a potential scam, visit www.epelectric.com/reportscams with EPE, or www.bbb.org/scamtracker with BBB Paso Del Norte.
- Operation Lone Star created ‘no-go zones’ for border cartels and human traffickers, state officials say
- Walmart set to carry Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream
- EPE, BBB partner for Consumer Protection Week
- Juarez ramps up security at soccer stadium in wake of bloody brawl in Queretaro
- Teams of federal agents join fight against fentanyl from Mexico
- Non-Stop flights to San Diego return to EPIA
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.