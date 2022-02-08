EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Vinton man is behind bars after El Paso County Sheriff Deputies (EPCSO) responded to a family violence call on Saturday.

According to officials, on February 5, 2022, EPCSO Deputies sent to a Family Violence call along the 200 block of Holguin, in the Village of Vinton.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Arturo Hernandez had intentionally struck a one-year-old child in the face with an electrical cord, leaving a large welt under the child’s eye. el paso county sheriff’s department

EPCSO officials say Hernandez was placed under arrest for Injury to a Child and subsequently booked

into the El Paso County Jail.

Hernandez is still in custody under a $10,000 bond.

