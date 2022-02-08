EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Vinton man is behind bars after El Paso County Sheriff Deputies (EPCSO) responded to a family violence call on Saturday.
According to officials, on February 5, 2022, EPCSO Deputies sent to a Family Violence call along the 200 block of Holguin, in the Village of Vinton.
EPCSO officials say Hernandez was placed under arrest for Injury to a Child and subsequently booked
into the El Paso County Jail.
Hernandez is still in custody under a $10,000 bond.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.