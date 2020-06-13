EPCSO: Teen stole mother’s BMW, hasn’t been seen since

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping to locate a 16-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this week and may have fled to Dallas.

Mya Nailah McClellan, 16, was last seen Wednesday, June 10 at her home. Investigators say she borrowed her mother’s four-door silver BMW 328i and left to get food but never returned.

She is described as 5’10” tall, 190 pounds, with shoulder length black and blonde hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a white tank top and pink sandals. EPCSO says Mya has several tattoos, including “Live Laugh Love” on her chest, Buddha on her left forearm, a flower on her left hand, a Joker with skull face on her right forearm, and a flower on her right thigh.

Investigators believe Mya may have traveled to Dallas, Texas without her mother’s consent in the silver BMW.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mya Nailah McClellan is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 / (915) 538-2185 or 9-1-1.

