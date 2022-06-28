EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrest a teen after high speed passes on neighborhood street end up in a wreck.

EPCSO Deputies out of the Montana Patrol office were sent to the 5000 block of Fort Defiance Drive in far-east of El Paso to investigate a crash.

Once deputies arrived, they spoke with 18-year-old Jeshua Lespron, the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra that crashed into a parked vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that Lespron was “driving up and down the road at high rates of speed.” They added that Lespron lost control, crashing into a parked vehicle.

EPCSO officials say Lespron attempted to leave the scene, but was held by owners of the other vehicle.

According to EPCSO officials, investigators determined that Lespron was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Lespron was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated under a $2,000

bond.

