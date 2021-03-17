EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who walked out of the El Paso Transitional Living Center without authorization and has not returned.

Thomas Alfred Lenois walked out of the facility located on 1650 Horizon Blvd., and is now wanted on a parole violationand an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

Lenois is a registered sex offender for a conviction of sexual assault 1st degree out of the state of Connecticut. The victim was a 17-year-old girl.

He is currently on parole for sex offenders duty to register life/annually.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Lenois, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.