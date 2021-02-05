EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Johnny Gorman, a registered sex offender, who walked away from the El Paso Transitional Living Center located at 1650 Horizon Blvd.

Gormany left the facility to attend a medical appointment at University Medical Center but never returned.

His sex offense is for Aggravated Sexual Assault of an 8-year old child. Gormany is currently on parole for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Requirements. He is now wanted on a Parole Violation warrant and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

If you have have any information on the location of Johnny Gorman, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.