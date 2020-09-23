EPCSO searching for two missing teens

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teens.

Thirteen-year-old Brianna Nohemi Morales has been missing since Sept. 12. She reportedly left her home in East El Paso County without her parents’ consent.

Morales has family in Dallas, though it’s not known if she’s made contact with them or has tried to travel to Dallas.

Iris Dominique Saldana, 16, went missing on Sept. 9, when she allegedly ran away from home. 

She is described as being five-feet-tall and approximately 100 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. Saldana was last seen wearing orange pants and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408, (915) 538-2181 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pumpkin Patch Reopens

Person shot in Central El Paso

mother warns against drunk driving

President Trump's full interview with NewsNation's Joe Donlon

EPISD cancels volleyball road games against YISD schools allowing fans in stands

Local health leaders push for virtual holiday celebrations amid pandemic, advise El Pasoans to get flu vaccine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link