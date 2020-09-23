EPCSO searching for two missing teens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teens.

Thirteen-year-old Brianna Nohemi Morales has been missing since Sept. 12. She reportedly left her home in East El Paso County without her parents’ consent.

Morales has family in Dallas, though it’s not known if she’s made contact with them or has tried to travel to Dallas.

Iris Dominique Saldana, 16, went missing on Sept. 9, when she allegedly ran away from home.

She is described as being five-feet-tall and approximately 100 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. Saldana was last seen wearing orange pants and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408, (915) 538-2181 or 911.