EPCSO searching for teen last seen February 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing teen who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Reymond Barns reportedly ran away from his home in the 14500 block of Jim Bridger Road in the Homestead Meadows North area of Montana Vista on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

He’s described as 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and light complexion. He was last seen earring a black sleeveless shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also has earrings on both ears.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reymond Barnes is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.