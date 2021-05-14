EPCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Perla Lizeth Adame Monarrez has been missing since May 4.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on May 4.

Perla Lizeth Adame Monarrez left her home on May 4 in East El Paso County without her parents’ consent and her whereabouts are unknown. EPCSO said that she has family ties in Juarez.

Monarrez is described as being 5 feet tall, approximately 150 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes and had a pink and clear backpack with signatures.

Anyone with information on Monarrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408, 915-538-2181 or 911.

