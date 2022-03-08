EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During Monday’s regular session of the El Paso County Commissioners Court Meeting, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement to return School Resource Officers to Fabens ISD schools.

Representatives of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office attended and presented during the meeting, allowing for the interlocal agreement to be passed.

The new agreement, between El Paso County and Fabens Independent School District, means School Resource Officers returned to FISD on March 1, and will run through September 30, 2025.

This agreement provides three deputy positions for FISD schools.

Fabens ISD joins Clint ISD, San Elizario ISD, and Socorro ISD in partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to create

a safer environment for their schools.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.