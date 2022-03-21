EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies saved the lives of two people on Friday, after apparent drug overdoses.
EPCSO officials say the incident happened on March 19, 2022, as deputies responded to a residence in El Paso County, Texas, to assist Life-Ambulance.
When deputies arrived, they found one male and one female unconscious on the floor inside of the residence.
EPCSO officials say that the subjects became conscious and alert and were transported to a local area hospital for further medical evaluation
