EPCSO reports 235 active cases among inmates and employees at local detention facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Some members of El Paso City Council are fighting for more transparency to the public when it comes to identifying which specific facilities and businesses are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.

The question to name which businesses and facilities that are seeing clusters of cases has been asked by many El Pasoans. Some City Reps. are working to try and release that information while providing more transparency.

As we've reported, "clusters" are facilities that have 2 or more positive COVID-19 cases. If you take a look at the latest data which includes the clusters graph created by the City of El Paso, elderly care facilities and correction detention facilities have the most reported clusters. Healthcare facilities, general businesses, and government then follow.

City Reps. Peter Svarzben, Alexsandra Annello, and Cassandra Hernandez requested for the disclosure of providing the names of those facilities and business that have clusters and outbreaks so the public can be more aware, feel safer, and get tested if they've potentially been exposed at those locations.

"People are reaching out, they've been very vocal about this and if there's something we can do, we should be doing it," Rep. Annello said, "As Representative Svarzbein said there are other cities in Texas giving this data out in a way that does not bring additional panic or does not subjugate businesses to lawsuits, too much information, or whatever their concern is."

"Let's put the same amount of energy into disclosing to the public instead of putting all this energy to talk about why it's wrong. Why is it good? Let's talk about that. Why is it good to disclose the names of the facilities. So that people who were there at that time between these hours or what have you can go get tested. So they know when to get tested, that's why it's good. It's not for shaming, it's not for privacy, we can do it in accordance with law," Rep. Hernandez added.

City Attorney Karla Nieman said with certain legalities currently in place, the requests do not meet those requirements, "The requirements under the law place confidentiality provisions on reports. In general. The law is very clear that says that these documents are not to be distributed on a public basis."

Council went into executive session to discuss more about the legal terms.

The item ultimately failed. City Reps. Sam Morgan, Isabel Salcido, Claudia Rodriguez, and Cissy Lizarraga voted against. Mayor Dee Margo had to break the tie vote, which was against as well.