EPCSO reports 235 active cases among inmates and employees at local detention facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says there are 235 active COVID-19 cases inside their facilities, including 46 employees and 173 inmates.
The largest group of active cases is at the El Paso County Jail Annex in East El Paso. There are 131 active cases among inmates and 17 among employees. The Jail Annex has a 9% positivity rate among inmates.
The Downtown Detention Center has 42 active cases among inmates and 29 active employee cases. The Downtown facility also has 131 recovered cases among inmates and nine recovered employee cases.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says the number of positive COVID-19 cases represents 8% of the total jail and employee population. As of Tuesday, 1,143 tests were conducted on employees and inmates housed at the Downtown facility and more than 2,000 tests at the Eastside Jail Annex.