EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Saturday morning fight between two men in a Socorro grocery store parking lot results in one dead, according to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office (EPCSO).

Officials say the first call went out to Socorro Police at 10:20 a.m. about a fight in the parking lot of the Vista Grocery Store along the 10000 block of Alameda, and one of the persons involved was injured.

SPD officers arrived, secured the scene and then handed the investigation over to EPCSO officials. Officials could not comment on what started the dispute or how the man died.

Officials shared that there is no ongoing threat, however they could not confirm if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Look for updates in our later newscasts and here on ktsm.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.