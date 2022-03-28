EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrest a man, minutes after he allegedly robs a Socorro-area Dollar Store.

According to EPCSO officials, deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Station in Clint were sent to the Family Dollar Store, located at the 12200 block of Socorro Road in reference to theft.

When Deputies arrived at the scene, within minutes they were able to locate 29-year-old Luis Ramirez. He matched the description of the suspect who stole property from the store.

Through their investigation, deputies were able to arrest Ramirez for theft.

Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Jail for Theft of Property less than $2,500 – with two or More Previous Convictions – under a $3,000 bond.

EPCSO officials added that Ramirez also had an active warrant for Alias Capias/Personal Recognize/Driving while Intoxicated under a $15,000 bond.

