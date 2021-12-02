EPCSO: Man in Wednesday’s domestic incident turned shots fired chase has died

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Officials (EPCSO) confirm to KTSM 9 that the subject of an miles long chase through Socorro, San Elizario and East El Paso is dead.

EPCSO investigators say they expect to release the identity of the 27-year-old man on Friday.

Officials added that the man’s cause of death is still under investigation.

According to Chief David Burton, with the Socorro Police Department (SPD), the entire event started at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday as SPD officers attempted to contact the unnamed, 27-year-old man involved in a domestic incident at a home in Socorro.

Almost an hour later, the suspect ran out of the home, took off in a pickup truck and Socorro officers began their pursuit. The chase headed eastbound on Socorro Road to San Elizario.

Burton says a short time later, the driver crashed at the intersection of Dindinger and Socorro Road, where he abandoned the first truck and carjacked another vehicle. Officials say it was the first of two carjackings the suspect would do during the chase.

The pursuit continued to San Elizario, where the driver took numerous side streets, through residential neighborhoods, attempting to lose law enforcement.

After a brief period, police again picked up the chase, which then weaved it’s way down Socorro Road, to Alameda, then Zaragoza and finally on to I-10.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the suspect, crashed on I-10, the truck coming to rest on the shoulder of the road, after striking a road service truck.

Officials added that no responding law enforcement personnel were injured as a result of the pursuit; however some of their vehicles were damaged.

