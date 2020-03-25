EPCSO makes office adjustments in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is making adjustments to comply with the new stay at home order issued by El Paso leaders.

The office will defer all calls that are considered ‘Not in Progress’ or that don’t require a deputy to the scene. Residents will instead be advised to file online reports.

Residents who require fingerprints will only be able to do so on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Sheriff’s headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive in Far East El Paso.

Online reports can be filed by visiting: http://www.epcounty.com/sheriff/reportcrimesonline.htm