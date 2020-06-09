EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that happened in Far East El Paso Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 14600 block of Desert Loop Drive around 4:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to reports of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was stabbed by an unknown person and was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds. Emergency dispatchers indicated the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. However, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s injuries were not serious.

The suspect fled the scene, the case remains under investigation.