EPCSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Montana Vista.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greg Drive and Ascencion Street near Mountain View High School. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to pull over a man who had several warrants when the suspect drove off into a desert area and began shooting at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, striking the man. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

