EPCSO: Infant injured in accidental shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting that injured an infant earlier this week.

It happened on Thursday, June 18, around 10 p.m. when Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 700 block of Ascension about an injured party. They learned an infant was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident as a probable accidental shooting. They have yet to determine if the person who fired the gun will face any charges.