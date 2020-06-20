EPCSO: Infant injured in accidental shooting

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
Generic-shooting-jpg_20160122233418-159532

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting that injured an infant earlier this week.

It happened on Thursday, June 18, around 10 p.m. when Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 700 block of Ascension about an injured party. They learned an infant was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident as a probable accidental shooting. They have yet to determine if the person who fired the gun will face any charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso woman heads home after 36 days in the hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso woman heads home after 36 days in the hospital"

BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP"

El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests"

East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols

Thumbnail for the video titled "East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols"

County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime