EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Friday the arrest of one of the area’s most wanted.

According to a release from EPCSO, on March 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am., deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop along the 15800 block of North Loop Drive in Fabens.

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the passenger as Juan Meza, who was featured on the

Most Wanted Fugitives on March 4, 2022.

EPCSO officials say Meza was wanted for Sex Abuse of Child Continuous-Victim under 14 and Aggravated

Sexual Assault of Child.

Deputies, with help from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Section, Meza was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $120,000.00 bond

