EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Friday the arrest of one of the area’s most wanted.
According to a release from EPCSO, on March 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am., deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop along the 15800 block of North Loop Drive in Fabens.
During the traffic stop, deputies identified the passenger as Juan Meza, who was featured on the
Most Wanted Fugitives on March 4, 2022.
EPCSO officials say Meza was wanted for Sex Abuse of Child Continuous-Victim under 14 and Aggravated
Sexual Assault of Child.
Deputies, with help from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Section, Meza was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $120,000.00 bond
- EPCSO Deputies nab child sex abuse fugitive in Fabens
- WATCH: Naked Man Steals US Flag From Porch, Police Say
- Karla’s Friday Forecast on 9: Snow comes as surprise; warming up for the weekend
- Mila Kunis: Russian people aren’t the ‘enemy’
- What time does daylight saving start?
- Bobbie Nelson, sister and band member of country music legend Willie Nelson, dies at 91
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.