EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) say he was stopped by deputies, provided a fake name and was driving a stolen car.

EPCSO officials say that on Friday, February 18th, Deputies assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station in Clint made a traffic stop along the block of 1100 N. Clint San Elizario Road.

Deputies met with the driver, who they say provided a false name. A quick investigation, ensued and deputies were able to positively identify the driver as Jose Angel Carbajal.

Officials add that it was also determined that Carbajal was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Carbajal was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail for Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle with a $3,500.00 bond.

