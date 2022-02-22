EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit captured a man wanted on several counts of sexual assault of a child.

EPCSO officials share that on February 18, 2022, the Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit were investigating a wanted subject case along the 2300 block of Magoffin in Central El Paso.

Officials were looking for 36-year-old Saul Buenrostro, who was wanted in El Paso County on four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and four counts of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with a man who looked like Buenrostro, trying to get into a vehicle. Deputies positively identified the man as Buenrostro, and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to law enforcement officials, when taken into custody, Buenrostro was also in possession of several small baggies containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

As a result of the discovery, Buenrostro was also charged with Possession of Control Substance and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a total bond of $230,000

