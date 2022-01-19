EPCSO asks for public’s help in identifying teens who vandalized parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of juveniles who set off fire extinguishers at a downtown parking garage, causing a response by fire crews.

According to EPCSO, the incident happened on December 15, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., as a fire was reported at the El Paso County Courthouse. EPCSO Deputies investigated the incident and found that a group of unknown

juveniles broke the fire extinguisher cases and retrieved four extinguishers from floors 3, 5, 6, and 7.

Officials say the juveniles were then seen on the 3rd floor, spraying the fire extinguishers all over the county parking garage.

Because of what appeared to be smoke, First Responders rushed to the scene, as the juveniles left the parking lot and ran towards Apodaca Bail Bonds.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the possible identity of the four juveniles, please contact

Detective E. Orozco at 915-538-2185





