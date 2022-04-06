EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is behind bars after El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say he shot at a home in Fabens.

According to the EPCSO officials, the incident happened on Monday, April 4th, 2022, shortly before 11 p.m.

Deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station in Clint were sent to the 300 block of NW H Ave in Fabens, about an Aggravated Assault.

19-year-old Johnathon Acosta, was taken into custody without incident, after he drove by a residence several times and fired at least one gunshot. EPCSO officials say no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Acosta was booked into the El Paso County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and is being held with no bond.

