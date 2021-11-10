EPCSO arrests man who allegedly ran away from deadly wreck in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest an man Wednesday on warrants for manslaughter and for a deadly car accident that happened on July 3, 2021.

On July 3, EPSCO Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were sent to mile marker 2 of I-10 in reference to a crash that led to one death.

…Investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer traveling westbound rear-ended a Ford F-150, causing it to veer off the road and roll over. The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived. The investigation identified the driver who fled the scene as Justin Tirado. El paso county sheriff’s office special traffic investigators (STI)

Tirado was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked at the El Paso County Jail on warrants for manslaughter and for an accident involving death.

Tirado’s bond is set at $150,000.

