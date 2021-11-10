EPCSO arrests man who allegedly ran away from deadly wreck in July

El Paso News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Tirado | Mug shot courtesy EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest an man Wednesday on warrants for manslaughter and for a deadly car accident that happened on July 3, 2021.

On July 3, EPSCO Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were sent to mile marker 2 of I-10 in reference to a crash that led to one death.

…Investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer traveling westbound rear-ended a Ford F-150, causing it to veer off the road and roll over.

The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

The investigation identified the driver who fled the scene as Justin Tirado.

El paso county sheriff’s office special traffic investigators (STI)

Tirado was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked at the El Paso County Jail on warrants for manslaughter and for an accident involving death.

Tirado’s bond is set at $150,000.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM 5pm news update 11/10/2021

Honoring our Veterans: 1stSGT Chrystal and SGT Alric Yazzie

Astroworld Firsthand account

Supply Chain Issues causing price hikes and product shortages

El Paso City Council votes to look for ways to repair damaged Duranguito buildings

Socorro hit and run

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link