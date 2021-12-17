EPCSO arrests man after East Central drug sale and investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in custody after an alleged Fentanyl sale resulted in the discovery of other drugs in an East Central El Paso home.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), 34-year-old Robert Battles was arrested after the sale and subsequent search of a home along the 5000 block of Trowbridge.

EPCSO official say their Narcotics Unit investigated the case and were able to execute a search warrant of the home.

Once there, officials say they found approximately 290 grams of Methamphetamines, 155 grams of Fentanyl, 8.6 grams of cocaine, 1.83 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of Heroin, Adderall, Xanax, THX, one firearm, and over $6000 were seized.

Battles was taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Detention under a total bond of $690,000.

