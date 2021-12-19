EPCSO arrests fake cop in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is behind bars after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) say he was impersonating a police officer, attempting to make a traffic stop in Far East El Paso.

According to EPCSO officials, the incident happened Saturday, December 18, shortly before 8 p,m, as Deputies from the Peter J Herrera Patrol Station were sent to Gateway East and Horizon Boulevard about a suspicious vehicle trying to make a traffic stop.

When they arrived, deputies stopped a Chrysler 300 equipped with red and blue lights; that particular car is not a law enforcement vehicle

The driver, 21-year-old Israel Rubio, was taken into custody for Impersonating a Public Servant. Upon further investigation, deputies also found drugs in Rubio’s possession.

Rubio was booked into the El Paso County Detention for the drugs, as well as Impersonating Public Servant, and is being held on a $17,500 bond.

