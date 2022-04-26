EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged stalker wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested as he re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials, 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta was arrested on April 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Paso del Norte Bridge.

EPCSO officials share that back on April 11, 2022, Deputies were sent to the 500 block of Talbot, in Far-East El Paso County, on a criminal mischief call.

As part of their follow-up investigation, Northwest CID Detectives positively identified Unzueta as the person who intentionally caused damage to the victim’s vehicle

After further investigation, detectives learned that Unzueta had been stalking the victim on several occasions.

Northwest CID Detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for Stalking with a bond of $50,000.00.

Before the warrant was issued, officials found out that Unzueta had crossed into Juarez.

After his arrest at the Paso del Norte bridge, Unzueta was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail for Stalking

