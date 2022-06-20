EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested 37-year old Dallas Berg in Fabens, TX after he was alleged to have thrown a cinder block at another person’s head and threatening to kill them. Sheriff’s say Berg missed the person he was aiming at.

He was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Around 10 p.m. that night, deputies checked the area for the suspect Berg, and was ultimately found inside of a warehouse. Berg was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

