EPCC’s Veterans Resource Center to be renamed in honor of Kharisma James

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— A local veterans resource center will change its name to honor a mother who was struck and killed as she shielded three children from an oncoming car.

Kharisma James, 33, was killed on Aug. 13, 2018, when a car driven by 58-year-old Roger Hawkins struck her, her two children and another student in the Tippin Elementary School parking lot.

El Paso Community College’s Veterans Resource Center announced it will be renamed in James’ honor. There will be a renaming ceremony a 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Student Services Building at EPCC’s Valle Verde campus.

James was a veteran and EPCC graduate. She was a student government member who was involved in the creation of the EPCC Veterans Resource Center.

James was also a graduate of the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing and an operating room/surgery nurse at the Hospitals of Providence.