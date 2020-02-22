EPCC Vice President elected to statewide office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Julie Penley, El Paso Community College’s (EPCC) Vice President of Research, Accreditation and Planning, has been elected to the Texas Women in Higher Education (TWHE) Board of Directors.

The TWHE is a Texas non-profit corporation dedicated to developing, advancing and supporting women employed at colleges and universities across the state.

Penley has served in various roles at EPCC, including Professor of Psychology, Campus Dean of the Mission del Paso Campus, and Associate Vice President of Instruction and Student Success.

She has also served on numerous local, state, and national boards and committees dedicated to higher education, and is beginning her second term on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Undergraduate Education Advisory Committee, according to an EPCC news release.

Penley will serve on the board until 2021 and will work to transform higher education leadership in Texas and beyond.

