EPCC Trustee whose parents died from COVID-19 now hospitalized with the virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bonnie Soria Najera has had the worst month of her life. That’s how she describes the pain she’s endured since both her parents contracted COVID-19. Now, Bonnie is also battling the virus in an El Paso hospital.

Bonnie’s mother, Rosie Soria, got sick first. It was mid-May, and she’d returned from a hospital procedure when she fell ill. Just a week later, Rosie Soria was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Days later, Bonnie’s father, Leo Soria, was also hospitalized.

The day Rosie Soria died, on May 22, was the day doctors placed Leo Soria on a ventilator. He died on the morning of June 10.

Then came the news last Saturday that Bonnie tested positive for COVID-19.

“You’re not going to believe this,” Bonnie said in a text message to KTSM last Saturday. “I tested positive for COVID-19. I just got the results a little bit ago.”

The positive test result came as a surprise to Bonnie, who’d been advocating for strict safety for El Pasoans through the Memorial Day and Father’s Day Holidays.

As each day wore on, Bonnie began feeling worse.

“So these past few days have been the worst days of my life,” Bonnie said in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. “I’ve been in so much pain. I feel like I can’t breathe — like I have something heavy on my chest.”

By Friday afternoon, Bonnie was admitted to the hospital. Her daughters Leah and Crystal Najera say Bonnie wasn’t able to keep food or water down and became extremely dehydrated, requiring her hospitalization.

The family is hopeful for a swift recovery. KTSM and El Paso are also hopeful for the same. Get well soon, Bonnie!

This story will be updated.