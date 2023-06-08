EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Culinary Arts will be hosting its inaugural summer symposium for youth pursuing careers in the food and hospitality industry Monday morning, June 12 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.

EPCC chefs and local EPCC culinary alumni will hold workshops and classes on a variety of topics including sausage smoking and grilling, molecular cooking and aquaponics.

Featured guest and 2023 James Beard nominee Emiliano Marentes will conduct workshops on the art of traditional corn tortilla making.

In addition, the symposium aims to inspire and ignite passion in young culinarians by providing innovative, hands-on workshops, a pathway to higher education and successful integration into the food industry.