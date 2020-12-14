EPCC to hold virtual graduation on Saturday for Class of 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Saturday.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be at 7 p.m., and will feature commencement speaker Emma Schwartz, MPH, president of the Medical Center of the Americas (MCA) Foundation.

The ceremony will celebrate the Class of 2020, including 4,070 EPCC graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.epcc.edu and EPCC-TV, Channel 13.2 and Spectrum channel 1301.

