EPCC to hold virtual commencement ceremony for 2021 graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2021 on Saturday evening.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m.

Dr. Roberto Coronado, senior vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will address this year’s 2,232 graduates.

You can watch the livestream at www.epcc.edu and EPCC-TV, Channel 13.2 and Spectrum channel 1301.

