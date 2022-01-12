EPCC receives $25k scholarship donation honoring Dr. Diana Natalicio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Foundation for El Paso Community College (EPCC) is receiving a memorial donation in the form of student scholarships from the Greater Texas Foundation in the amount of $25,000 to honor the legacy of Dr. Diana Natalicio.

Greater Texas Foundation wanted to honor Natalicio’s influence on Hispanic student success and insistence that low-income students be given the opportunity to access higher education lives on.

Dr. Natalicio’s passion for student success is well aligned with the foundation’s vision to ensure that all Texas students have equal opportunity to access and succeed in postsecondary education. We are proud to honor her legacy by increasing access to financial aid for students.” ralph rushing, chair of greater texas foundation board of directors

Dr. Diana Natalicio served as President of The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) for 31 years until her retirement in 2019 and she passed away in 2021.

During her tenure, Dr. Natalicio built UTEP’s reputation as a nationally recognized public research institution focused on Hispanic student success.

Dr. Natalicio also established a nationally recognized alliance between UTEP and El Paso Community College (EPCC) that continues to serve as a model partnership between a community college and university

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.