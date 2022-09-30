EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College has been re-certified with the Seal of Excelencia for demonstrating data, practice and leadership in intentionally serving Latino student.

EPCC was one of the institutions to be recertified for continuing their journey of transformation. The Seal of Excelencia is an important example of Excelencia’s transformational strategies to move the needle beyond simply enrolling Latino students to ensure that they are recognized, supported and graduated. EPCC is said to have a laser-focus on student success and is proud to have this commitment validated by being re-certified with the Seal of Excelencia.





The Seal of Excelencia framework was developed with colleges and universities as a tool for institutional self-assessment. The Seal certification is valid for three years and institutions committed to a journey of transformation to intentionally serve their Latino students may choose to apply.

