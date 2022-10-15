EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Center for Students with Disabilities, Diversity and Inclusion Programs partnered with the El Paso Council to celebrate White Cane Safety Day.

Credit – EPCC

The event was held on Oct. 15 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building A, Auditorium. EPCC shared awareness of the issues regarding blind and visually impaired people and what they have learned to conquer. Community participants, activists and information displays were all present at the event.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.