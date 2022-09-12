EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College has joined the nation in celebrating National Arts in Education Week.

The college is set to recognize the transformative power of the arts in education.

“Arts education enables students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, imagination and creativity, discipline and collaboration, alternative ways to communicate and express feelings and ideas, and cross-cultural understanding, which supports academic success across the curriculum,” Zoe Spiliotis, EPCC Professor of Art, said.

The arts education supports the social and emotional wellbeing of young people in a community by empowering self-awareness, self-efficacy, self-management and perseverance, and social awareness.

Educators say relationship skills are central to any arts education activity, no matter the age and ability of the student or the environment in which the learning takes place.





National Arts in Education week is from September 11th through the 17th.

The celebration is designated to bring attention to this cause for elected officials and educational decision-makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.

For more information on Arts in Education Week, click here.

