EPCC giving back to their community during National Community College Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is promoting service during National Community College Month by purchasing masks for front-line workers and the homeless community.

The month of April is National Community College Month and EPCC highlights its high standards in educating the areas workforce every year. However, this April, EPCC;s place in the community played a much bigger role, a release said.

According to a release, Math Instructor Fan Chen and a group of community members began making medical masks using 3D printers supplied by EPCC.

The group called El Paso Aid, has received hundreds of local orders, as well as other others from New York City and other U.S. locations, a release said.

EPCC’s student Philosophy Club is also giving back to their community as they have raised over $1,000 to purchase masks for front-line workers and the homeless community.

Under the guidance of the local medical community, the 15-member group is making their own masks to give to those in need. “We decided to practice what we preach and use practical philosophy to help others,” Daniel Avitia, EPCC Philosophy President said. “This is a cultivating experience motivating the need for social solidarity.”