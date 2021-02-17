EPCC Fire Tech Program provide curbside smoke detector distribution

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The EPCC Fire Tech Program will be providing curbside distribution of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to the community.

By having curbside pickup, the community will receive carbon monoxide and smoke detectors as well as information on how to appropriately respond to various emergencies which might be encountered in the home or workplace, raging from gas leaks to fire.

The event will take place at:

EPCC Northwest Campus parking lot at 6701 S. Desert Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 20

EPCC Mission del Paso Campus parking lot at 10700 Gateway Blvd. E. from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 27

Through a grant from State Farm EPCC’s Fire Technology program will be able to provide education on home safety and fire prevention that will lead to healthier and safer communities.