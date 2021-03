El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) Fire Technology Program will be having a curbside distribution of carbon monoxide and smoke detectors this Saturday.

Information will be provided on how to appropriately respond to various emergencies which might be encountered in the home or workplace which could range from gas leaks to fire.

The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, March 13 from 9:00 am to noon at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter Dr.