EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The EPCC Fire Technology Program hosted their 3rd Annual El Paso Regional Fire Prevention and Muster Games in partnership with EPFD and EPCC Dual Credit Schools on Nov. 10, 2022. Del Valle High School, Socorro High School, El Paso High School and Ysleta High School all participated in the event.

Courtesy of EPCC

The Dual Credit high schools participated in different skills events that they learned during instruction. The Fire Tech Muster Games were Fire Search and Rescue Bunker Gear Race, Fire Tic Tac Toe, Bucket Brigade Water Challenge, Rapid Hose Deployment, Water Wars, EMS-Trauma Call (CPR), EMS- Trauma Call, EMS-Mass Casualty Incident CERT and Fire Agility Course.

This event is part of the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA®) in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW). This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.