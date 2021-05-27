EPCC Fashion Technology Program hosts fashion show to showcase future designers

Future fashion designers from El Paso Community College are ready to showcase their work this weekend in the Eclectic Virtual Fashion Show that you can watch from your own home on Sunday.

The new designs were created by college students in the college’s Fashion Technology Program during the pandemic.

In the Fashion Technology Program, students can learn everything from how to sew, to how to interact with clients in the fashion industry.

“It’s a lot of different points of view of fashion. It’s a lot of different students that took the program at different levels. So we took all of their best work and we kind of put it together and it forms a very eclectic collection,” said Vanessa Ramirez, the Coordinator and Instructor at EPCC Fashion Technology Program.

Click here for the link to the free fashion show May 30 at 6pm.