EPCC celebrates Women History Month with a new theme this year

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) celebrates its 13th Annual Women’s History Month. This year’s theme is Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.

The Women’s History event and a Virtual Art Exhibit premieres Wednesday, March 10 at noon.

“Recognizing the accomplishments of women is an important part of Diversity and Inclusion Programs at EPCC,” said Olga Chavez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion Programs. “The diversity of students, faculty and staff and their important roles leads to a better community as a whole.”

The Virtual Women’s History Month Art Exhibit will be available on YouTube. The event is curated by the El Paso Art Association.

Visit the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs webpage for link information at: https://epcc.edu/Services/Diversity

Information on all Women’s History Month activities, contact the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs office at (915) 831-7898.

EPCC takes pride in promoting culture of diversity at all of our campuses. EPCC is an eight-time winner of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. This national honor for postsecondary institutions that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.